Renfroe hits two home runs as Brewers rout Reds 10-2

Hunter Renfroe snapped his 15-game homerless drought, going deep twice on Saturday night in the Brewers’ 10-2 win over the Reds.

Renfroe’s first home run of the evening was a go-ahead two-run shot in the top of the fourth inning. Graham Ashcraft left a slider over the middle of the plate, and Renfroe blasted it into the second deck in left field to make it a 2-1 Brewers lead.

The Brewers weren’t done in the fourth. Omar Narvaez and Tyrone Taylor each added RBI singles to make it 4-1.

Renfroe homered again in the following inning. This one was a 360-foot wall scraper for another two-run shot, making it 6-1.

Milwaukee continued to pour it on offensively, adding four more runs in the top of the seventh to make it 9-1.

Willy Adames hit a ground ball that deflected off third baseman Spencer Steer’s glove. That slowed the ball down enough to allow Christian Yelich to score from first while Adames coasted into second with a double.

After Adames took third on a flyout by Rowdy Tellez, Renfroe drove him in with a base hit to left. Luis Urias eventually plated him with a base hit of his own.

That was enough run support for Corbin Burnes, who settled down after a 30-pitch first inning to work 6 1⁄ 3 innings of two-run ball. Burnes allowed four hits, walked three, and struck out eight.

A walk and two singles forced him out of the game with two men on and one out in the seventh, but Trevor Gott stranded both runners to keep the score at 9-2.

Rowdy Tellez further padded the lead with a solo shot off infielder Alejo Lopez, who pitched the ninth inning for the Reds.

Taylor Rogers and Brent Suter each worked scoreless innings out of the bullpen to seal the win.

Because the Phillies lost to the Braves earlier today, the Brewers are now 2.5 games out of a playoff spot.

The Crew will go for the sweep tomorrow behind Freddy Peralta, who is making his return from the injured list. Nick Lodolo, who struck out 11 Brewers in eight innings earlier this month, starts for the Reds. First pitch is scheduled for 12:40 p.m. CDT.