Brewers activate Freddy Peralta, place Luis Perdomo on injured list

Peralta returned after resting his shoulder for a couple of weeks, but Perdomo’s season is over

By Jack Stern
Milwaukee Brewers v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The Brewers activated Freddy Peralta on Sunday morning to start against the Reds. Luis Perdomo was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move.

Peralta lasted just two innings in his first start after a two-week hiatus prompted by shoulder fatigue, but his stuff looked as firm as it has all season.

Freddy averaged 94.7 mph with his fastball today, which was his second-highest average in any appearance this season.

Perdomo’s injury effectively ends his first season with the Brewers. Multiple ailments limited him to just 14 big-league appearances.

When he did take the mound for the Brewers, Perdomo posted a 3.80 ERA in 23 23 with a stellar 62.5% ground ball rate and 3.1% walk rate. However, poor strikeout and home run rates offset some of those bright spots.

Perdomo worked 3 13 scoreless innings of efficient relief in his last outing of the year after Eric Lauer’s short start on Friday night.

