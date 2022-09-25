Brewers activate Freddy Peralta, place Luis Perdomo on injured list

The Brewers activated Freddy Peralta on Sunday morning to start against the Reds. Luis Perdomo was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move.

RHP Freddy Peralta reinstated from the 15-day injured list. He will start today.



RHP Luis Perdomo placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to 9/24, with a right calf strain. pic.twitter.com/eP5KEY22KW — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 25, 2022

Peralta lasted just two innings in his first start after a two-week hiatus prompted by shoulder fatigue, but his stuff looked as firm as it has all season.

Freddy averaged 94.7 mph with his fastball today, which was his second-highest average in any appearance this season.

Perdomo’s injury effectively ends his first season with the Brewers. Multiple ailments limited him to just 14 big-league appearances.

When he did take the mound for the Brewers, Perdomo posted a 3.80 ERA in 23 2⁄ 3 with a stellar 62.5% ground ball rate and 3.1% walk rate. However, poor strikeout and home run rates offset some of those bright spots.