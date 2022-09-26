Brewers Minor League Roundup Week #25

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players and more. Here is the week 25 roundup. Please note that the AA, High-A, and Low-A seasons have concluded, so there is no recap for the Biloxi Shuckers, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, or Carolina Mudcats.

AAA Nashville

The Sounds had a strong 4-2 week against the Louisville Bats (58-89), clinching the International League West division at 89-57 with three games left in the regular season.

Infielder Cam Devanney led the way, slashing .500/.615/1.000 with a homer and five hits, while outfield prospect Sal Frelick continues to make his case for a call-up, slashing .385/.500/.923 with two homers and five RBIs, extending his on-base streak to 39 games. As a team, Nashville slashed .281/.357/.486 with seven homers and 45 runs scored.

For the third consecutive week, the trio of Josh Lindblom, Robert Gasser, and Caleb Boushley had strong starts. Lindblom spanned seven shutout innings, giving up just three hits and three walks while striking out nine. Boushley and Gasser each went six innings and allowed one run, with Boushley allowing three hits and two walks with eight strikeouts and Gasser allowing three hits and five walks with eight strikeouts. As a team, the Sounds pitched to a 4.42 ERA with 59 strikeouts over 53 innings.

The Sounds will close out the regular season with three games against the Memphis Redbirds (72-75) this week before they take on the East division champion (either the Durham Bulls or the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders) in a one-game playoff to determine the International League champion on Saturday.

The winner of that game will face off with the Pacific League champion (either the El Paso Chihuahuas or the Reno Aces) on Sunday to crown an overall AAA champion.

