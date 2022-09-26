Brewers outright Jonathan Davis

The Brewers outrighted outfielder Jonathan Davis on Sunday, per the team’s transaction page.

The club did not officially announce the move, so it flew under the radar over the weekend.

Davis joined the big-league roster midway through June when the Brewers designated Lorenzo Cain for assignment.

In 91 plate appearances, Davis showcased a patient eye at the plate, walking 15.4% of the time and posting a .344 on-base percentage.

However, he did next to no hitting, batting .224 and slugging .237, which translated to a 77 wRC+.

When the Brewers promoted Garrett Mitchell near the end of August, Davis hit the injured list with a right elbow contusion in a corresponding move. He embarked on a rehab assignment two weeks ago.

His rehab appears to be complete, but Davis will not reclaim a spot on the active roster. Speed and strong defense are his strong suits, but Mitchell gives the Brewers plenty of coverage in those areas. It’s also possible that Esteury Ruiz climbed ahead of Davis on the organizational depth chart.

Davis may reject his outright assignment to Triple-A and elect free agency, but there are no public indications that he has done so.