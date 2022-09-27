Brewers Reacts Survey: Who should Brewers use in potential NL Wild Card game 3

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

In this week’s Reacts Survey, we’re asking fans who they think the Brewers should use in a potential NL Wild Card game 3 and whether they agree with manager Craig Counsell’s comments last week about limiting gloves in the stadium.

With Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff almost certainly in line to start games 1 and 2 if the Brewers make it to the NL Wild Card round, the question is who should the Brewers start in a potential game 3.

Freddy Peralta, Eric Lauer, Adrian Houser, and Aaron Ashby have all missed time with injuries this season, but they’ve shown flashes of potential.

Peralta has a 3.36 ERA and 3.04 FIP over 16 starts (72 1⁄ 3 innings), good for a 118 ERA+. In his last four starts, he’s totaled 15 innings and allowed only one earned run on four hits and four walks with 14 strikeouts.

Lauer has a 3.96 ERA and 4.74 FIP over 27 starts (147 2⁄ 3 innings), good for a 100 ERA+. While he’s had a few poor starts in the second half, he started the season looking like one of the Brewers top pitchers, pitching to a 2.38 ERA through his first 10 starts, including a 13-strikeout performance against Philadelphia on Sunday Night Baseball back in April.

Houser has a 4.62 ERA and 4.20 FIP over 21 appearances (20 starts, 99 1⁄ 3 innings), good for an 86 ERA+. While he gave up four earned runs against the Yankees and five earned runs against the Dodgers, he’s looked strong in four other appearances since returning from the IL. In those four games, he’s totaled 17 2⁄ 3 innings and allowed just four runs (two earned). What’s perhaps most impressive is his lack of strikeouts, as he’s only totaled four strikeouts in that period.

Ashby has a 4.50 ERA and 4.17 FIP over 25 appearances (18 starts, 100 innings), good for an 88 ERA+. He’s had his ups and downs this year, but he showed just how good he can be in a strong four-inning, eight-strikeout save against the Marlins in May.

Besides those four, the Brewers could also consider a bullpen game. With several strong bullpen pieces, including Brad Boxberger, Hoby Milner, Brent Suter, Trevor Gott, Peter Stzelecki, Taylor Rogers, Matt Bush, and Devin Williams, the Brewers could certainly play the matchups in a potential winner-take-all game 3.

As for the second question in our poll, we’re curious to know if fans are in favor of an age limit for fans to bring a glove to the ballpark. Counsell said in an appearance on 620 WTMJ last week that he was in favor of an age limit of 14-years-old and younger for people who should be allowed to bring a glove to the stadium.

He added that if you’re over the age of 14 and you still manage to get a baseball at the game, you should give that ball to a kid.

It was unclear if Counsell’s comments were serious or not, but it raises an interesting point about whether older fans should be allowed to bring a glove to the stadium.

Answer the poll below and stay tuned for results later this week!