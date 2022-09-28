Brewers lose to Cardinals 6-2, Adrian Houser leaves game with groin injury

Box Score

Almost nothing went right for the Brewers on Tuesday night. The Cardinals jumped out to a massive lead and didn’t look back, and the Brewers lost another starter to injury as they lost 6-2.

The Cardinals jumped out to a 1-0 lead early thanks to a Brendan Donovan leadoff double and Paul Goldschmidt sacrifice fly. They added a second run in the second inning when Dylan Carlson scored on a wild pitch by Houser.

In the fourth, while facing Albert Pujols with a 2-2 count, Adrian Houser threw a pitch and grabbed his groin right after the pitch. He called for the trainer and was pulled from the game, and shortly after it was confirmed that Houser had a groin strain. Houser will go on the IL and that will likely end his season.

Brent Suter entered the game in relief and ended up issuing a walk to Pujols. Two batters later, Andrew Knizner homered to increase the Cardinals lead to 4-0. At this point, the Brewers hadn’t even recorded a baserunner.

While the Brewers offense would start to show some life after that, it was too little too late. The Cardinals added single runs in the fifth and sixth innings, building a 6-0 lead. Rowdy Tellez got the Brewers on the board with a home run in the sixth, and Garrett Mitchell added an RBI single in the seventh. That was all the Brewers could muster, though.

Houser ended the day with three runs charged to him in 3.1 innings pitched. Brent Suter allowed two runs in an inning pitched, and Trevor Gott also allowed a run in 1.1 innings of work. Hoby Milner, Taylor Rogers, and Peter Strzelecki added scoreless appearances.

The only good news of the day for the Brewers is that the Phillies also lost, so the Brewers remain 1.5 games behind them (effectively 2.5 games after tiebreakers). The Padres won and are now 4 games ahead of the Brewers in the standings.

The two-game series comes to an end Wednesday night at American Family Field. Brandon Woodruff will face Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 6:40 PM.