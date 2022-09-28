Submit Your Questions for Brew Crew Ball Mailbag #16

It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time to send in your questions for this week’s edition of the Brew Crew Ball Mailbag.

There’s no way around it: things do not look good for the Brewers. The Cardinals clinched the NL Central and celebrated at American Family Field last night. After the lifeless 6-2 loss, the Brewers’ postseason odds dipped to 17.1% according to FanGraphs. That’s the lowest they’ve been all season.

Despite their best efforts, the Brewers are not dead yet. The Phillies fell 2-1 to the Cubs to keep the Wild Card deficit at 2.5 games with eight left to play. After their final game against the Cardinals tonight, the Brewers wrap up the season with three games against the Diamondbacks and four against the Marlins.

For what it’s worth, Baseball Prospectus is more optimistic about Milwaukee’s playoff chances, giving them a 32% chance of clinching a postseason birth. However, the Brewers have exhausted all of their room for error, and they may have to win out (or at least sweep the Diamondbacks and Marlins) to make it happen.

The Brewers had their rotation back at full strength for the first time in months earlier this week, but that lasted for less than three full days. Adrian Houser departed his start last night with a groin strain that will likely end his regular season.

You can leave your questions in the comments section below or post them on Twitter. For those using the latter platform, make sure to tag me @baseball7310 to ensure that I see your submissions. I’ll answer as many questions as I can on Friday.