Brewers place Adrian Houser on IL, recall Justin Topa

The Brewers announced Wednesday afternoon that Adrian Houser would be placed on the 15-day injured list with a right groin strain.

Reliever Justin Topa was recalled from AAA Nashville to take his place on the roster.

Houser exited his start on Tuesday against the Cardinals in the fourth inning with the injury. With the injury marking the end of his season, Houser’s 2022 season will end with a 4.73 ERA over 22 games (21 starts), striking out 69 across 102 2⁄ 3 innings pitched.

Topa, who has appeared in five games with Milwaukee this season, has totaled 5 1⁄ 3 innings and allowed four runs (two earned) on seven hits and four walks with four strikeouts for a 3.38 ERA and a 3.87 FIP.

Across 17 games with the AAA Nashville Sounds, Topa has a 4.34 ERA and four holds out of the bullpen.

Houser’s injury marks a continuation of injuries for the Brewers pitching staff, including Houser himself, who had a stay on the IL through most of July and August. Fellow starters Freddy Peralta, Brandon Woodruff, Aaron Ashby, and Eric Lauer have also missed time with injuries this season.