Game Thread #155: Milwaukee Brewers (82-72) vs St. Louis Cardinals (90-65)

The Brewers are aiming for a two-game split with their division rivals on Wednesday evening, as the Crew remains on the outside looking in among playoff contenders.

Trailing Philadelphia by 1.5 games (effectively 2.5 games with tiebreakers), the Brewers need to put together a series of wins and do it fast, as they only have eight games remaining, including tonight.

To get them one step closer, the Brewers will send out Brandon Woodruff to take on a difficult Cardinals lineup. St. Louis counters with Jose Quintana. Here’s how the two teams will line up.