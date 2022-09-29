 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #156: Milwaukee Brewers (83-72) vs. Miami Marlins (64-91)

The Brewers can move back into a Wild Card spot with a win today.

By -JP-
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Arizona Diamondbacks Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers could move back into a playoff spot today. With a loss by the Phillies earlier, they are in a tie with the Phillies for a playoff spot. A win today will put them 12 game ahead and in a Wild Card spot for the moment.

Here are the lineups for tonight:

