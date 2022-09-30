Brewers Reacts Survey Results: Majority of fans would like to see Freddy Peralta start in Wild Card round

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

This week’s Reacts survey revealed that nearly three-fourths of fans would like to see Freddy Peralta start in a winner-take-all game three in the NL Wild Card round if the Brewers make the playoffs.

Eric Lauer finished second in the poll with 16% of the vote, followed by 9% for a bullpen game, 2% for Adrian Houser, and 1% for Aaron Ashby.

Despite Peralta allowing a go-ahead grand slam in Thursday night’s loss to the Marlins, he has clearly been the best pitcher among the options behind Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff.

As for the second poll question, only 27% of fans said there should be an age limit on fans bringing gloves to the stadium. We asked this question after Craig Counsell said in an interview last week that fans over the age of 14 shouldn’t be allowed to bring a glove to the stadium.

It was unclear how serious Counsell’s statement was, but it’s clear that most fans disagree with his sentiment.

Stay tuned for future Reacts surveys and be sure to participate! Thanks to everyone who has helped make these polls a success throughout the 2022 season!