Game Thread #157: Milwaukee Brewers (83-73) vs Miami Marlins (65-91)

The Brewers’ Corbin Burnes will take on the Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara in a battle of aces in game two of four between Milwaukee and Miami this weekend. The Phillies won in game one of two in a doubleheader between them and the Nationals earlier today, so they have a one-game lead heading into tonight’s game. The Brewers will look for a win while they’ll hope for a Philadelphia loss to knot the two teams up for the last playoff spot in the NL.

Marlins Lineup: