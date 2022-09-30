Game Thread #157: Milwaukee Brewers (83-73) vs Miami Marlins (65-91)

The Brewers’ Corbin Burnes will take on the Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara in a battle of aces in game two of four between Milwaukee and Miami this weekend. The Phillies won in game one of two in a doubleheader between them and the Nationals earlier today, so they have a one-game lead heading into tonight’s game. The Brewers will look for a win while they’ll hope for a Philadelphia loss to knot the two teams up for the last playoff spot in the NL.
Marlins Lineup:
- Jon Berti, 2B
- Joey Wendle, 3B
- Bryan De La Cruz, CF
- Avisail Garcia, RF
- Jesus Sanchez, DH
- JJ Bleday, LF
- Miguel Rojas, SS
- Jacob Stallings, C
- Lewin Diaz, 1B
