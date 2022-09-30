 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #157: Milwaukee Brewers (83-73) vs Miami Marlins (65-91)

Battle of aces between Burnes and Alcantara

By Harrison_Freuck
Syndication: Journal Sentinel MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Brewers’ Corbin Burnes will take on the Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara in a battle of aces in game two of four between Milwaukee and Miami this weekend. The Phillies won in game one of two in a doubleheader between them and the Nationals earlier today, so they have a one-game lead heading into tonight’s game. The Brewers will look for a win while they’ll hope for a Philadelphia loss to knot the two teams up for the last playoff spot in the NL.

Marlins Lineup:

  1. Jon Berti, 2B
  2. Joey Wendle, 3B
  3. Bryan De La Cruz, CF
  4. Avisail Garcia, RF
  5. Jesus Sanchez, DH
  6. JJ Bleday, LF
  7. Miguel Rojas, SS
  8. Jacob Stallings, C
  9. Lewin Diaz, 1B

