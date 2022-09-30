Corbin Burnes delivers gem as Brewers defeat Marlins 1-0

Box Score

The Brewers needed a big outing from Corbin Burnes, and they got it in a 1-0 win over the Marlins on Friday night.

Burnes outdueled Sandy Alcantara, firing eight shutout innings and striking out seven. He scattered four hits and walked none.

Alcantara was just as dominant, holding the Brewers to one run on five hits with eight strikeouts in eight innings.

After stranding runners on second base in the third and fourth innings, the Brewers scratched across their lone run of the night in the sixth.

Garrett Mitchell led off the inning with a single and stole second base. Willy Adames snuck a base hit through the left side of the infield to advance him to third, and Rowdy Tellez lifted a sac fly to center field to drive in the run.

The lead barely held up in the ninth. Devin Williams allowed a leadoff single to Lewin Diaz that beat the shift and walked Jon Berti to lead off the inning. After consecutive strikeouts, he walked Avisail Garcia to load the bases. Williams fanned Jesus Sanchez to end the game.

With the win, the Brewers kept pace in the race for the final Wild Card spot after the Phillies won earlier this afternoon. Milwaukee remains a half-game behind Philidelphia and 1.5 games out of a postseason spot.

The Brewers and Marlins will square off for the third game of the series tomorrow night. Aaron Ashby is scheduled to start for the Brewers opposite Edward Cabrera. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. CDT.