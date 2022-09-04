Game Thread #133: Milwaukee Brewers (70-62) @ Arizona Diamondbacks (63-69)

After a thrilling come-from-behind win last night in extra innings, the Brewers have a chance to salvage a series split against the Arizona Diamondbacks and remain in striking distance in the Wild Card race.

For the second straight turn through the rotation, Jason Alexander gets the start over Adrian Houser. Alexander worked five innings of one-run ball against the Pirates last Tuesday. Houser appeared out of the bullpen the next day to finish off a 6-1 win against Pittsburgh.

The Brewers offense faces a tough draw in Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen. The 27-year-old owns a strong 2.53 ERA and 3.16 FIP in 25 starts this year and hasn’t allowed a run in his last five starts.

Lineups: