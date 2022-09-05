Game Thread #134: Milwaukee Brewers (70-63) @ Colorado Rockies (57-78)

After a frustrating series loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Brewers look to get back on track against the Rockies and remain in the hunt for the third Wild Card spot.

Adrian Houser gets the ball today instead of Freddy Peralta. Craig Counsell attributed the decision to giving Peralta more recovery time after his last start, an outing in which Peralta demonstrated diminished velocity and was pulled after just 74 pitches.

Christian Yelich returns to the Brewers’ lineup today after missing three games with neck tightness. Yelich reclaims his spot atop the order, pushing Kolten Wong into the five spot.

Lineups: