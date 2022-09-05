Brewers take series opener over Rockies, 6-4

Box Score

Milwaukee managed to take the series opener against the Rockies on the road Monday afternoon, winning 6-4 in comeback fashion after a go-ahead three-run homer by Victor Caratini.

Colorado jumped out to a quick lead in the first, as Ryan McMahon, Brendan Rodgers and C.J. Cron reached via a single, a walk and an error, respectively, to load the bases with no outs. Charlie Blackmon followed it up with a two-run single to make it 2-0. Garrett Hampson added to the lead later in the inning on a sac fly, putting the Rockies up 3-0 after one.

After the rough first inning, Adrian Houser settled down, lasting five innings and giving up just the three runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks with two strikeouts.

The Brewers finally answered back in the top of the fourth, as Rowdy Tellez started the inning with a double before back-to-back outs put Milwaukee in danger of spoiling a runner in scoring position. Andrew McCutchen made sure that didn’t happen though, singling to drive in Tellez. Jace Peterson then drove in McCutchen on a double to make it 3-2.

Tellez kicked off another rally in the sixth inning with a single, which was followed by a Kolten Wong hit by pitch and a McCutchen single to load the bases with one out. Peterson then hit a sac fly and Victor Caratini put the Crew ahead for good on a three-run bomb with two outs.

Cron hit a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth off Taylor Rogers to make it 6-4, but that was all the offense either team would muster in the hitter-friendly Coors Field. McCutchen, Caratini and Tellez all had two-hit days for Milwaukee.

Milwaukee’s bullpen of Brad Boxberger, Matt Bush, Rogers and Devin Williams combined for four innings, allowing just one run on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts to hold off Colorado’s offense.

The Brewers will look to take game two on Tuesday evening at 7:40 p.m. They’ll send Brandon Woodruff to the mound to take on Chad Kuhl for Colorado.