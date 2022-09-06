Brewers lose in extras against Rockies, 10-7

After winning the opener on Monday against Colorado, the Brewers hoped to take the series in game two. Brandon Woodruff got the start on the mound for the Crew against Chad Kuhl for the Rockies. With the Brewers only 2.5 games back from the last wildcard spot, all of these games down the stretch are extremely important.

Milwaukee struck early, as Yelich hit a 499-foot home run to lead off the game, and Renfroe hit a two-run home run later in the inning that scored Adames, giving the Brewers an early 3-0 lead The Rockies would answer in the bottom of the third when Montero hit a solo home run to left that cut the Brewers lead to two.

Narvaez helped the Brewers gain some insurance in the top of the fourth, when he doubled to deep right, scoring both Peterson and Hiura, giving the Crew a 5-1 advantage.

The Brewers would add another run in the top of the seventh, this time off a Willy Adames RBI double that scored Garrett Mitchell from second. This gave Milwaukee a 6-1 lead heading into the eighth.

Perdomo was brought in for Woodruff to pitch the eighth and gave up four runs on an RBI single and a three-run home run. Strezlecki was then brought in for Perdomo and gave up a solo home run to Grichuck, which tied the game at 6-6.

Milwaukee would gain the lead in the top of the tenth of a Willy Adames double that scored Yelich from second. Taylor Rodgers was then brought in to close the game and gave up an RBI double to Daza that scored McMahon from second. Then, Randall Grichuck hit his second three-run home run of the night to give the Rockies the walk-off victory.

The Brewers will finish their series in Colorado on Wednesday, then head home for a doubleheader against the Giants on Thursday. Eric Lauer starts against Kyle Freeland in Wednesday’s rubber match. The first pitch is at 2:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.