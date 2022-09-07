Submit Your Questions for Brew Crew Ball Mailbag #13

It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time to send in your questions for this week’s edition of the Brew Crew Ball Mailbag.

In a season filled with tough losses, last night may have been the biggest gut punch of the season.

The Brewers held a 6-1 over the Rockies with six outs to go, yet everything unraveled quickly. Luis Perdomo coughed up four runs without recording an out, and Peter Strzelecki allowed a game-tying home run. The Brewers put a run on the board in the top of the 10th to take the lead, but a walk-off blast by Randal Grichuk off Taylor Rogers sealed their defeat.

Craig Counsell’s decision to pull Brandon Woodruff after seven strong innings drew plenty of criticism, especially when he didn’t provide much of an explanation in his post-game presser.

The Brewers should have played themselves out of a postseason spot weeks ago, but mediocre play by the Phillies and Padres leave them within striking distance of the final Wild Card spot. The clock is ticking, though, and the Brewers cannot continue to squander opportunities.

You can leave your questions in the comments section below or post them on Twitter. For those using the latter platform, make sure to tag me @baseball7310 to ensure that I see your submissions. I’ll answer as many questions as I can on Friday.