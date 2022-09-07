Poll: Grading the performance of Craig Counsell and David Stearns so far in 2022

After last night’s collapse by the Brewers, discussion on the tenure of manager Craig Counsell reached a critical point. Some fans were angry about Counsell’s decisions in the game, though some fans also still defended Counsell. This hasn’t been limited to just last night’s game, though. Since the trade deadline, and the Brewers decline in August and the start of September, the discussion has been building. It’s also been building for president David Stearns, whose trade deadline moves did not generate much confidence. While the Brewers have made four straight postseason appearances, they have also had three straight exits after one series.

With less than a month to go in the season, the Brewers are 8.5 games behind the Cardinals in the NL Central race and 3 games back of both the Phillies and Padres for two of the three Wild Card spots. There are 27 games remaining in the 2022 season. There’s plenty of time for the standings to change, but let’s take a look at where confidence is in the Brewers management right now. How would you grade their performance at this moment in the season? Also, do you think they should remain after this season is done? Vote in the polls below, then join us in the comments to discuss why you voted the way you did.

Poll How would you grade Craig Counsell’s performance this season? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 2% A (7 votes)

26% B (70 votes)

42% C (111 votes)

21% D (56 votes)

6% F (18 votes) 262 votes total Vote Now

Poll How would you grade David Stearns’ performance this season? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 1% A (5 votes)

7% B (19 votes)

27% C (73 votes)

45% D (120 votes)

17% F (45 votes) 262 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should Craig Counsell remain the manager of the Brewers after this season? Yes, he should remain regardless of how the season ends.

Yes, he should remain, but only if the Brewers make the postseason.

No, he should be removed unless the Brewers make a strong postseason run.

No, he should be removed regardless of how the season ends. vote view results 77% Yes, he should remain regardless of how the season ends. (187 votes)

5% Yes, he should remain, but only if the Brewers make the postseason. (13 votes)

8% No, he should be removed unless the Brewers make a strong postseason run. (20 votes)

8% No, he should be removed regardless of how the season ends. (20 votes) 240 votes total Vote Now