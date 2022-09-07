Game Thread #136: Milwaukee Brewers (71-64) vs Colorado Rockies (58-79)

After one of the worst losses of the season on Tuesday, the Brewers will try to bounce back and take the series over the Rockies. Eric Lauer takes his 10-6 record to the mound to face off against Kyle Freeland. Freeland enters the contest with a 7-9 record and a 4.75 ERA.

The loss last night in addition to both the Phillies and Padres getting walk-off wins means the Brewers are three games out of the final Wild Card entering Wednesday. With 27 games to play, the Brewers will need to find momentum and find a way to win close games if they want a shot at the Postseason.

