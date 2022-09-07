 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #136: Milwaukee Brewers (71-64) vs Colorado Rockies (58-79)

Brewers will try to get the series victory Wednesday afternoon

By Matt_Aho
/ new
Milwaukee Brewers v Colorado Rockies Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

After one of the worst losses of the season on Tuesday, the Brewers will try to bounce back and take the series over the Rockies. Eric Lauer takes his 10-6 record to the mound to face off against Kyle Freeland. Freeland enters the contest with a 7-9 record and a 4.75 ERA.

The loss last night in addition to both the Phillies and Padres getting walk-off wins means the Brewers are three games out of the final Wild Card entering Wednesday. With 27 games to play, the Brewers will need to find momentum and find a way to win close games if they want a shot at the Postseason.

