Brewers Reacts Survey: What do you think of the 2023 schedule?

With the 2022 MLB season winding down, it’s (maybe) time to start looking ahead to the 2023 season. The 2023 MLB schedule is different than any schedule baseball fans have seen before, as the league tries to create a more balanced schedule.

Teams will face off against their division mates 52 times (previously 76), against intraleague teams 64 times (previously 66) and against interleague teams 46 times (previously 20). With that schedule shift, all 30 MLB teams will play each other in the same season for the first time ever.

The Brewers will play the Red Sox, Angels, Astros, Orioles, Tigers, Royals, A’s and Twins at home. We’re asking fans what they think of the new scheduling format and which of those interleague matchups fans are most excited to see play out at American Family Field next season.