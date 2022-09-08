Brewers reinstate Mike Brosseau from IL, option Esteury Ruiz, designate Justin Topa as 29th man for today’s doubleheader

The Brewers are back home at Miller Park to begin a homestand today. What was originally scheduled as an off-day is now a doubleheader from a rescheduled series against the Giants. The Brewers will play a traditional doubleheader for the first time in the history of American Family Field, and made a couple of roster moves before the games today. They reinstated Mike Brosseau from the IL, optioned Esteury Ruiz to the minors, and designated Justin Topa as today’s 29th man.

Mike Brosseau was placed on the IL on August 23 due to a right oblique strain. He’s been playing off the bench for most of the season, batting .258/.341/.417 in 58 games this season. Meanwhile, Esteury Ruiz was called up at the start of September. He only appeared in 3 games and started 2 of them. In those games, he went 0-for-8 with 1 walk.

Meanwhile, Justin Topa joins the team today as the 29th man for the doubleheader. He’s spent most of the season rehabbing from an elbow injury, and was finally activated and optioned to Nashville last month. In 16 appearances with Nashville, he’s recorded a 3.50 ERA with 16 strikeouts and 8 walks in 18 innings pitched. He will pitch out of the bullpen today, with Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta scheduled to start the two games of the doubleheader.

