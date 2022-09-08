Game Thread #137: Milwaukee Brewers (71-65) vs. San Francisco Giants (65-70)

The Brewers are back home at American Family Field today, and for the first time at American Family Field, there will be a traditional doubleheader. The Brewers and Giants were originally scheduled to play the first week of the season, but due to the delay in the season, it was rescheduled. These two teams will play a quick two-game series before the Reds come to town tomorrow.

Corbin Burnes will pitch game one of the series this afternoon. He hit the 200 strikeout mark for the season in his last start, and will continue to build on that today. Assuming he pitches more than three innings today, he will surpass his 167 IP from last season. While he is in the Cy Young conversation, he will likely need a strong run to finish the season (as well as a strong Brewers run) to have a chance to repeat.

Here are the lineups for Game 1 of the doubleheader.