Corbin Burnes dominates in game one of doublehader, Brewers defeat Giants 2-1

In a doubleheader, good performances from the pitching staff is a major factor in getting through the day. Corbin Burnes ensured that the Brewers would have that, as he pitched eight innings with 14 strikeouts as the Brewers took game one of their doubleheader over the Giants 2-1.

Burnes pitched well all day. He came out strong with five strikeouts in the first two innings, with only one baserunner allowed (a hit batter in the second inning). Burnes did run into trouble in the third inning, allowing a two-out single to LaMonte Wade Jr. Mike Yastrzemski followed that with a double to bring in Wade Jr., giving the Giants an early 1-0 lead. After that, he went back to domination, allowing just one more single the rest of his start. He pitched eight innings in total, striking out 14 and walking none. He allowed just the one run and three hits, as well as the one hit batter.

Meanwhile, the offense started slow, going down in order the first time through the lineup. In the fourth, they got the bats going. Jace Peterson led off the fourth with a single, then stole second. Christian Yelich brought him in with a double, and Hunter Renfroe brought Yelich in with another double. The Brewers had a chance to put up a big inning with an Andrew McCutchen walk after that, but Rowdy Tellez grounded into a double play to end the inning. However, the Brewers had a 2-1 lead.

From there, the Brewers only managed one more baserunner the rest of the game (a Tellez walk), but Burnes made sure the two runs would hold up. He then turned it over to Devin Williams for the ninth, and he pitched a 1-2-3 inning to end the game and secure the Brewers 2-1 win.

The Brewers will head into game two right away, with a 6:15 PM first pitch time. Freddy Peralta will start for the Brewers in game two.