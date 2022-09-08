 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #138: Milwaukee Brewers (72-65) vs. San Francisco Giants (65-71)

There’s no time to relax as the Brewers move right into game two of the doubleheader, with Freddy Peralta on the mound.

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

After a game one win, the Brewers are heading right into game two of the doubleheader. Freddy Peralta takes the mound for game two, facing Alex Young of the Giants (who may end up as another one inning starter).

Here are the lineups for game two:

