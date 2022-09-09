Brewers take game two of doubleheader against Giants 4-2, lose Freddy Peralta to IL

Box Score

The Brewers put together another good game in the second part of their doubleheader against the Giants. Unfortunately, it came with the loss of another member of the starting rotation.

Freddy Peralta’s day started rough, with a nine-pitch walk to LaMonte Wade Jr. His pitches continued to build from there, but he didn’t allow another baserunner that inning. However, he needed 24 pitches in the inning. Meanwhile, the Brewers started hot against Giants starter/opener Alex Young. The Brewers’ first three batters all reached base to load the bases. Hunter Renfroe then hit a sharp ground ball to third baseman Evan Longoria, who couldn’t field the ball cleanly and it ricocheted into the outfield. Mike Brosseau and Willy Adames scored easily, and the Brewers had a 2-0 lead. The play was eventually ruled a fielder’s choice and error.

After Rowdy Tellez flew out on the first pitch (which advanced Christian Yelich to third), Keston Hiura added on a sacrifice fly to increase the lead to 3-0. That would end Alex Young’s day as Sean Hjelle entered in relief. He got Victor Caratini to line out and end the first.

The second inning was better for Peralta as he only needed fourteen pitches to get through a 1-2-3 inning. Meanwhile, the Brewers got a single in the bottom of the inning but nothing else. Peralta came back for the third and issued a six-pitch walk to Tommy La Stella, and Craig Counsell decided to pull Peralta there after a discussion with him and the trainers. Peralta’s fastball have been sitting in the 88 MPH range. Peter Strzelecki came in for the third inning and got out of it with no further baserunners. Strzelecki also pitched a 1-2-3 fourth.

From here, it became a battle of the bullpens. Sean Hjelle pitched five innings, while the Brewers went from two innings of Strzelecki to 1.2 scoreless from Hoby Milner. There was a scary moment in the sixth inning, when a pitch from Hjelle hit Urias square in the head, Urias ended up being fine and remained in the game, and would score in the next at-bat from an RBI double by Garrett Mitchell. That increased the Brewers lead to 4-0.

The bullpen did get into a bit of trouble in the later innings. In the seventh, Brad Boxberger allowed a leadoff triple to Yastrzemski and then a walk to David Villar, and Yastrzemski scored on a force out from Luis Gonzalez to make it a 4-1 game. In the eighth, Joc Pederson hit a home run off of Matt Bush to close the gap to 4-2. Taylor Rogers took the ninth, and struck out the side to end the game and secure the 4-2 win.

After the game, the Brewers confirmed that while Peralta didn’t suffer any additional symptoms of his shoulder fatigue, they are going to put him back on the IL. Peralta does expect to return this season, though. Meanwhile, Eric Lauer had an MRI that came back encouraging and will discuss with a doctor tomorrow.

With the two-game series against the Giants done, the Brewers next welcome the Reds to American Family Field for a weekend series. Jason Alexander will start game one of the series against Nick Lodolo. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM.