Game Thread #139: Milwaukee Brewers (73-65) vs. Cincinnati Reds (55-80)

The Brewers start up a series against the Reds tonight.

Tonight the Brewers and Reds start up a series in Milwaukee. Back 2 12 games in the Wild Card race, the Brewers are looking to make up more ground and work their way back into a playoff spot. Here are the lineups for tonight as Jason Alexander and Nick Lodolo face off.

