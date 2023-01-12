Brewers avoid arbitration with Hoby Milner, Victor Caratini

Mark Feinsand and Robert Murray reported on Thursday night that the Brewers have agreed to new contracts with Hoby Milner and Victor Caratini to avoid arbitration.

Friday is the deadline for arbitration-eligible players and teams to exchange salary figures, so there was a possibility that the Brewers would come to terms with multiple players to avoid that process.

Milner’s deal guarantees him a $1.025 million salary in 2023, while Caratini will make $2.8 million. Those salaries are nearly an exact match for MLB Trade Rumors’ respective projections of $1.1 and $2.8 million.

Milner, who turns 32 on Friday, had somewhat of a breakout season in 2022, appearing in 67 games and posting a 3.76 ERA. Previously a strict situational left-hander, a new approach helped Milner temper his platoon splits and emerge as a strong middle relief option for Craig Counsell.

The Brewers acquired Caratini just before the start of the season to platoon with Omar Narvaez after Pedro Severino’s suspension.

The switch hitter’s initial season in Milwaukee was a Jekyll-and-Hyde act. Caratini was excellent in the first half, slashing .244/.362/.441 for a 129 wRC+. His production cratered after the All-Star break, as he hit .159/.242/.255 (41 wRC+) over his final 50 games. He finished the year with a meager .199/.300/.342 line (84 wRC+) but provided solid defense.

With new acquisition William Contreras expected to provide some offensive thump behind the plate, Caratini can retreat to a more suitable glove-first backup role this year.