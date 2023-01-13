Keston Hiura avoids arbitration with Brewers, settles at $2.2 million

Today is the filing deadline in MLB for players going to arbitration, so we expect to see many deals happen today as players and teams try to avoid it. Yesterday, the Brewers signed Hoby Milner and Victor Caratini to one-year deals. The Brewers continued their agreements today, starting with Keston Hiura on a one-year deal worth $2.2 million, per Mark Feinsand.

After a hot start to Keston Hiura’s MLB career, he hasn’t been able to regain the same results that he had in his first season. 2022 was a step in the right direction for him, though he still has a lot to work on. In 80 games in 2022, he hit .226/.316/.449 with 14 home runs and a 115 OPS+. One of his biggest issues has been his strikeout rate, as he had 111 strikeouts in 234 plate appearances. Hiura will be fighting for a starting spot in camp this spring, mostly at first base and DH.

The deadline to exchange figures is tonight, so we should see a few more deals coming in throughout the day today.