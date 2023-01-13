Rowdy Tellez and Brewers avoid arbitration, settle at $4.95 million

Shortly after the report came out that the Brewers had settled with Keston Hiura, a report came out that the Brewers had also settled with the other side of their first base duo. Rowdy Tellez also agreed to a one-year deal with the Brewers to avoid arbitration. Per Robert Murray, the deal is worth $4.95 million.

Tellez is in his second year of arbitration and has been a strong presence for the Brewers at first base. He led the team last year with 35 home runs and was one of their most dependable players, appearing in 153 of 162 games (2nd most on the team). While the slash line is not the greatest (.219/.306/.461 with a 115 OPS+), he’s been a stable presence at first base and it was a given that he would be back this season.

Tellez is on track to be the starting first baseman again in 2023, but could also figure in to the DH plans throughout the season.

Statistics courtesy of Baseball-Reference.