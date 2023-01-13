Willy Adames, Eric Lauer, Luis Urias, and Devin Williams all avoid arbitration with one-year contracts

After the first couple of pre-arbitration deals came out earlier today, the floodgates opened and the deals started pouring in. Four more players have agreed to contracts, per different reports.

Willy Adames has been a massive addition to the Brewers since he was acquired from the Rays in 2021. He hit .238/.298/.458 in 2022 with 31 HR and 98 RBI. He is on track to lead the team at shortstop again in 2023 and will be counted on as one the Brewers most important players. Adames was projected to make $9.2 million by MLB Trade Rumors.

Eric Lauer has been a solid part of the Brewers rotation the past two seasons. He posted a 3.69 ERA and 4.50 FIP in 2022, with 157 strikeouts over 158.2 IP. His home runs allowed has been a concern after he allowed 27 in 2022, but he’s been dependable and will still be in the rotation in 2023. He had been projected at $5.2 million

Luis Urias had an up and down season as the team worked him in at mostly third base, but he also saw time at second and shortstop. Overall he hit .239/.335/.404 with 16 home runs and a 110 OPS+, though he finished the season strong with a .328/.416/.508 line in September/October. He played 73 games at third, 46 games at second, and 24 games at shortstop in 2023. He earned above his projection with this deal, as his projection was at $4.3 million.

Finally, the Brewers also agreed to a deal with Devin Williams. He became the closer for the Brewers following the trade of Josh Hader, and was just as stellar as always last season. He had a 1.93 ERA and 2.01 FIP over 60.2 IP, which included 15 saves. He added on a 14.2 K/9 as well. Williams also earned a little more than his projection of $3.2 million.

Statistics courtesy of Baseball-Reference.