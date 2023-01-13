Brandon Woodruff agrees to $10.8 million deal with Brewers, avoiding arbitration

After the flurry of news came in at the deadline to exchange figures, the Brewers still had two players pending for arbitration contracts: Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes. Both were expected to receive the biggest deals for the Brewers this offseason in arbitration. One of those is now known, as the Brewers also agreed to a contract with Woodruff. The deal is reported to be at $10.8 million, which would put Woodruff as the second-highest paid player on the team (at least for now).

Woodruff received another jump in salary after another strong season for the Brewers. His numbers were very consistent between 2021 and 2022. He posted a 3.05 ERA and 3.08 FIP in 2023, with a 11.2 K/9 and 2.5 BB/9. His season started a bit slow with a 5.30 ERA in March/April and then a 4.32 ERA in May. After a month on the IL, he returned and pitched more like himself. In the second half of the season, he had a 2.38 ERA.

Only Corbin Burnes remains in arbitration. He is projected to make $11.4 million.

