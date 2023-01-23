 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brewers DFA Jon Singleton as Brian Anderson signing becomes official

A former top prospect, Singleton showed he still has some pop with AAA Nashville in 2022

MLB: Houston Astros-Media Day Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

First baseman Jon Singleton was designated for assignment from the Brewers to make room on the 40-man roster for the signing of Brian Anderson, Curt Hogg reported Monday afternoon.

Singleton, now 31, was previously a top prospect with the Astros, peaking as the #27 prospect in all of baseball in 2013, per Baseball America and MLB.com.

He hasn’t played in the majors since 2014, with a career line of .171/.291/.331 and 14 home runs across parts of two seasons in Houston. With AAA Nashville in 2022, Singleton slashed .219/.375/.434, hitting 24 home runs and drawing 117 walks. Despite his solid on base rate, he struck out 161 times across 134 games, fourth most across AAA.

Anderson, who was initially reported as signing with Milwaukee last week, will take Singleton’s spot on the roster as he figures to be in competition for third base with the Brewers.

