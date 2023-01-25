Submit Your Questions for Brew Crew Ball Mailbag #20

The Brewers’ offseason activity has picked up since the last edition of the Brew Crew Ball Mailbag, so here’s your chance to ask about the stories and events that have transpired within the past month.

The club signed Wade Miley during the first week of January as their first big-league free-agent addition of the offseason. Last week, they agreed to a one-year deal with former Marlins third baseman and right fielder Brian Anderson. The Brewers announced the signing on Monday and designated Jon Singleton for assignment in a corresponding move.

The team also held its Hot Stove & Cold Brews event on January 18, which featured comments from Matt Arnold and Craig Counsell. Several players also spoke to the media for the first time this offseason during the event.

On the minor-league front, Baseball America recently released its 2023 Top 100 Prospects list, and Jackson Chourio ranked third. With the Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson and the Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll likely to graduate early in the season, the Brewers will soon have baseball’s top prospect according to at least one major publication.

