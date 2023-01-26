Three Brewers make MLB’s Top 100 Prospects list, led by Jackson Chourio at No. 8

MLB.com released the Top 100 Prospects list entering 2023 on Thursday night, with three Brewers cracking the list.

From the mid-season 2022 list, Jackson Chourio moved up three spots to #8 while fellow outfielders Sal Frelick (#30) and Joey Wiemer (#90) moved up 19 spots and down one spot, respectively. Chourio was ranked at #3 on Baseball America’s prospect rankings, while Frelick came in at #34.

A former international free agent signee, Chourio had a breakout campaign in 2022, rising from Low-A Carolina to AA Biloxi by the end of the season.

He slashed .288/.342/.538 with 20 homers, 30 doubles, 75 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases across three levels. Still just 18 until March, it’ll be interesting to see how he progresses through the minors this year.

Frelick, who turns 23 in April, was a first-round pick out of Boston College in 2021. While older than Chourio, he had a similarly progressive season in 2022, rising from High-A Wisconsin to AAA Nashville.

Across three levels, he slashed .331/.403/.480 with 163 hits, 11 homers, 59 RBIs, 24 stolen bases, and strong plate discipline, striking out 63 times compared to 52 walks. He was especially impressive with Nashville, slashing .365/.435/.508 down the stretch, making it evident that he’ll compete for a major league roster spot out of spring training.

Unlike his fellow outfielders, Wiemer had a difficult year in 2022, slashing .256/336/.465 with 21 homers, 77 RBIs, and 147 strikeouts across AA and AAA. He showed promise in September, however, hitting .313 and reaching base at a .428 clip in the final month. He’ll turn 25 in February.

The rest of Milwaukee’s top 30 prospects will be released by MLB.com in the coming weeks before the start of the 2023 season.