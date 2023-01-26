 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brewers sign Robert Stock to minor league contract

Stock also receives an invite to big-league spring training

By Harrison_Freuck
MLB: New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers added Robert Stock on a minor league contract Thursday with an invite to big-league spring training, per Adam McCalvy.

As McCalvy mentioned in his tweet, Stock previously pitched in the majors with the Padres, Red Sox, Cubs, and Mets before pitching in South Korea in 2022.

Across parts of four seasons in the big leagues, Stock pitched it a 4.71 ERA (5.45 FIP) in 55 appearances, including three starts. He pitched to a 3.60 ERA (4.75 FIP) last season in Korea across 29 starts.

The veteran righty, who turned 33 in November, will compete for a job in Milwaukee’s bullpen out of spring training as Milwaukee adds to the growing list of potential bullpen arms for 2023.

