Brewers sign Robert Stock to minor league contract

The Milwaukee Brewers added Robert Stock on a minor league contract Thursday with an invite to big-league spring training, per Adam McCalvy.

The Brewers have signed righty Robert Stock to a Minor League contract with an invitation to big-league camp. He pitched in South Korea last year after appearing in the Majors for the Padres, Red Sox, Cubs and Mets from 2018-21. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) January 26, 2023

As McCalvy mentioned in his tweet, Stock previously pitched in the majors with the Padres, Red Sox, Cubs, and Mets before pitching in South Korea in 2022.

Across parts of four seasons in the big leagues, Stock pitched it a 4.71 ERA (5.45 FIP) in 55 appearances, including three starts. He pitched to a 3.60 ERA (4.75 FIP) last season in Korea across 29 starts.

The veteran righty, who turned 33 in November, will compete for a job in Milwaukee’s bullpen out of spring training as Milwaukee adds to the growing list of potential bullpen arms for 2023.