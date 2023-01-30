Brewers sign Monte Harrison to minor-league contract

Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Monday afternoon that the Brewers have signed outfielder Monte Harrison to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training.

Harrison, a second-round pick by the Brewers in the 2014 amateur draft, returns to his original organization. After an encouraging 2017 season split between Single-A and High-A, Milwaukee traded him to the Marlins as part of a package for Christian Yelich.

Harrison cracked the big leagues with the Marlins in 2020 and saw sporadic playing time over two seasons. They designated him for assignment last March, and he caught on with the Angels on a minor-league deal.

The Angels selected Harrison from the minor leagues in late June, and he appeared in nine games. He was designated for assignment a few weeks later and elected minor-league free agency at the end of the season.

In 76 plate appearances dispersed across three seasons, Harrison owns a .176/.253/.294 slash line (54 wRC+).