 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Brewers add Josh VanMeter on minor league contract

VanMeter, most recently with Pittsburgh, gets an invite to big league camp

By Harrison_Freuck
/ new
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers added infielder Josh VanMeter on a minor league contract with an invite to big league spring training.

VanMeter, who turns 28 in March, has major league experience with the Reds, Diamondbacks, and Pirates. His best season came in his rookie campaign with Cincinnati in 2019, when he slashed .237/.327/.408 with eight homers and 23 RBIs across 95 games.

A career .206/.293/.347 hitter with an OPS+ of 71, VanMeter ranks below average at the plate. He batted .187/.266/.292 with three home runs — one of which came against Milwaukee — with Pittsburgh in 2022.

A left-handed hitter who plays primarily first and second base, VanMeter will compete for a utility spot in spring training.

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...