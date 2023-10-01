Brewers recall Janson Junk, send Eric Lauer to ACL Brewers

The Brewers recalled Janson Junk from Triple-A Nashville and optioned Eric Lauer to the Rookie ACL Brewers, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

Brewers roster move:



RHP Janson Junk recalled from Triple-A Nashville.



LHP Eric Lauer optioned to Rookie ACL Brewers. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) October 1, 2023

Lauer went four innings and allowed eight runs on nine hits and four walks with two strikeouts against the Cubs on Saturday night in his first MLB appearance since late May. Lauer has had trouble at all levels this season, finishing with a 6.56 ERA with the Brewers and a 5.15 ERA with Nashville.

Junk, who the Brewers acquired from the Angels in the Hunter Renfroe trade last offseason, made one appearance for the Brewers back in April, allowing four runs across 4 2/3 innings against the Diamondbacks. He's spent most of 2023 with Nashville, pitching to a 4.18 ERA with 94 strikeouts across 140 innings.

Lauer will get the chance to work his way back from a rough season in the fall with the ACL Brewers while Junk gets another shot in the big leagues on the last day of the season. With Adrian Houser set to start for the Brewers, Junk is likely to provide long relief for Milwaukee as they rest their top arms ahead of the postseason.