Game Thread #162: Milwaukee Brewers (91-70) vs. Chicago Cubs (83-78)

Heading into the season finale Sunday, the Brewers-Cubs matchup will have no playoff implications, but it's still unknown who Milwaukee will play in the Wild Card series beginning Tuesday. If Miami wins or if both Miami and Arizona both lose, the Brewers will play the Diamondbacks. If Miami loses and Arizona wins, the Brewers will welcome the Marlins to town.

For Milwaukee’s season finale, Adrian Houser gets the ball opposite Drew Smyly for Chicago. The Brewers are also rolling out most of their regular position players for one final tune up.

First pitch is at 2:10 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.