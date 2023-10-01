Brewers win season finale over Cubs, 4-0

Box Score

The Brewers took the series finale and season finale over the Cubs on Sunday afternoon, winning 4-0 to take the season series over the Cubs with a 7-6 record.

Adrian Houser got the start for Milwaukee and provided five solid innings of work. After getting into a bases-loaded jam in the first, Houser settled in nicely, allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out five on 72 pitches.

The Brewers opened up the scoring in the first inning, as Christian Yelich walked, William Contreras ran out an infield single, and Mark Canha singled home Yelich with one out for a quick 1-0 lead.

Two consecutive walks to Willy Adames and Josh Donaldson after Canha’s single scored another run, and that would mark the end of a short start for Drew Smyly.

Garrett Mitchell then hit a sac fly to left to bring Canha home, giving the Crew a 3-0 lead heading into the second.

Milwaukee’s fourth and final run of the afternoon would come on a solo homer from Tyrone Taylor in the sixth, giving the Brewers a 4-0 lead they wouldn’t surrender.

Andrew Chafin pitched 1 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings and Janson Junk closed out the game with 2 2⁄ 3 scoreless innings, as Milwaukee finished off their 16th shutout of the season.

No players collected more than two hits, although Yelich, Contreras, and Adames each reached twice with a walk and single apiece. Yelich and Contreras also converted a successful double steal in the first inning.

The win puts the Brewers at 92-70 at the conclusion of the season, tying the 2023 Brewers with the 1992 squad for the eight-best full-season record in franchise history.

With the Astros defeating the Diamondbacks on the final day of the season, the Brewers now welcome Arizona to American Family Field for a best-of-three Wild Card Series beginning on Tuesday in a rematch of the 2011 NLDS. Milwaukee is 2-4 against Arizona this season.