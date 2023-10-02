Brewers Week in Review: Week 27

Last Week's Results

Tuesday: Cardinals 4, Brewers 1

Wednesday: Brewers 3, Cardinals 2

Thursday: Brewers 3, Cardinals 0

Friday: Brewers 4, Cubs 3

Saturday: Cubs 10, Brewers 6

Sunday: Brewers 4, Cubs 0

Division Standings

Brewers: 92-70

Chicago Cubs: 83-79 (9 GB)

Cincinnati Reds: 82-80 (10 GB)

Pittsburgh Pirates: 76-86 (16 GB)

St. Louis Cardinals: 71-91 (21 GB)

Last Week

Brewers: 4-2

Cubs: 1-5

Reds: 2-3

Pirates: 2-4

Cardinals: 3-3

Top Hitting Performance

William Contreras closed out his regular season with another strong week, collecting a team-high eight hits and finishing with a solid .364/.440/.409 batting line and two RBIs across the final six games.

Top Pitching Performance

Colin Rea helped the top-notch arms get some rest after clinching the division on Tuesday, as he totaled six innings across a start and relief appearance, allowing no runs on two hits with eight strikeouts.

Injury Notes and Roster Moves

Colin Rea

Rea was recalled from Nashville on Tuesday and made two appearances in the final week of the season.

Ethan Small

Small was recalled from Nashville and made one appearance before being sent back down. He pitched a scoreless ninth in the series finale with St. Louis, earning his first career save.

Trevor Megill

Megill started the week on the paternity list before being moved to the restricted list. After returning on Saturday, Megill allowed one run in one inning in Saturday night’s loss to Chicago.

J.B. Bukauskas

Bukauskas was placed on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday with a right ring finger tendon injury. He’s unlikely to pitch in the postseason and finishes his regular season with no runs allowed in five Brewers appearances.

Brian Anderson and Julio Teheran

Both Anderson and Teheran were DFA’d by the Brewers after the team clinched the division on Tuesday. Anderson finishes his lone season with Milwaukee slashing .226/.310/.368 with nine homers and 40 RBIs in 96 games, while Teheran finishes with a 4.40 ERA and 50 strikeouts across 71 2⁄ 3 innings.

Garrett Mitchell

After a shoulder injury in April, Mitchell made his long-awaited return at the end of the Cardinals series. In three games, Mitchell hit .143/.364/.286 with one RBI.

Caleb Boushley

Boushley was called up from Nashville to eat some innings on Friday night and did just that, tossing 2 1⁄ 3 innings while allowing one run and earning the win in the series opener against the Cubs. Boushley was sent to the Rookie ACL Brewers on Saturday.

Clayton Andrews

Andrews was called up with Boushley on Friday, allowing two runs in 1 2⁄ 3 innings against the Cubs. He was sent to the Rookie ACL Brewers on Saturday.

Eric Lauer

Lauer made his first major league appearance since May 20 on Saturday, allowing eight runs on nine hits and four walks across four innings in a loss to the Cubs. Along with Andrews and Boushley, Lauer was sent to the Rookie ACL Brewers.

Janson Junk