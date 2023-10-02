Brandon Woodruff to miss at least Wild Card Series with shoulder injury

Brandon Woodruff will miss at least the NL Wild Card Series with a right shoulder injury, and may miss more time depending on a second opinion later this week, multiple Brewers beat writers reported Monday.

Craig Counsell said Brandon Woodruff is out for the wild-card series with a right shoulder capsular injury.



"His availability for the postseason is up in the air at this point," Counsell said.



What horrible news for Woodruff and the Brewers. — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) October 2, 2023

Brandon Woodruff will be getting a second opinion on his shoulder injury. It doesn't sound too promising as of now, though.



Freddy Peralta is the likely Game 2 pitcher but the Brewers aren't committing to any specific arm yet. — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) October 2, 2023

After Devin Williams was forced to miss the 2021 postseason with a hand injury as a result of an incident during the Brewers’ postseason celebration, Woodruff is now the second key arm to miss some time for Milwaukee in the team’s last two postseason appearances.

Corbin Burnes is lined up to start in game one of the team’s series against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday afternoon, and it seems likely that Freddy Peralta will get the start in either game two or three.

Milwaukee has several other options they can turn to in the game of the series, whether it be Wade Miley, Adrian Houser, or a bullpen game. For now, the Brewers are in a wait-and-see pattern as the team and fans hope for a speedy recovery for Woodruff, who excelled after returning from injury in August (4-1 with a 2.59 ERA and 62 strikeouts across nine starts).