Guardians granted permission to interview Craig Counsell

The Cleveland Guardians have been granted permission to interview Brewers manager Craig Counsell, according to recent reports.

Counsell, who has managed the Brewers since May 2015, is a free agent beginning in November, so the early request from the Guardians to interview him comes as no surprise, especially after the Mets were granted permission to interview him earlier this week.

Counsell is Milwaukee’s all-time winningest coach with a 707-625 (.531 win percentage) across eight-plus seasons with the Brewers.

Per MLB Trade Rumors, the Guardians have also interviewed Cubs bench coach Andy Green, Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough, Giants bullpen/catching coach Craig Albernaz, and Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as they search for a replacement for Terry Francona, who retired at the end of the 2023 campaign.