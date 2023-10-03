Brewers release NL Wild Card Series roster

The Brewers announced their NL Wild Card Series roster on Tuesday morning.

Pitchers

Corbin Burnes

Trevor Megill

Wade Miley

Hoby Milner

Joel Payamps

Elvis Peguero

Freddy Peralta

Colin Rea

Abner Uribe

Devin Williams

Bryse Wilson

Catchers

Victor Caratini

William Contreras

Infielders

Willy Adames

Josh Donaldson

Owen Miller

Andruw Monasterio

Carlos Santana

Brice Turang

Outfielders

Mark Canha

Sal Frelick

Blake Perkins

Tyrone Taylor

Joey Wiemer

Jesse Winker

Christian Yelich

Among the most notable absences on the roster are Rowdy Tellez and Garrett Mitchell. Instead, Owen Miller, Joey Wiemer, and Jesse Winker all make the roster despite being at Triple-A Nashville at season’s end. Brandon Woodruff is the other notable absence, as he was announced as having a shoulder injury on Sunday.

The Brewers carry 11 pitchers and 15 position players for the series, but the team can change the roster up ahead of the NLDS if they win against the Diamondbacks in the three-game set.