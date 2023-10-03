Brewers release NL Wild Card Series roster

The Brewers announced their NL Wild Card Series roster on Tuesday morning.
Pitchers
- Corbin Burnes
- Trevor Megill
- Wade Miley
- Hoby Milner
- Joel Payamps
- Elvis Peguero
- Freddy Peralta
- Colin Rea
- Abner Uribe
- Devin Williams
- Bryse Wilson
Catchers
- Victor Caratini
- William Contreras
Infielders
- Willy Adames
- Josh Donaldson
- Owen Miller
- Andruw Monasterio
- Carlos Santana
- Brice Turang
Outfielders
- Mark Canha
- Sal Frelick
- Blake Perkins
- Tyrone Taylor
- Joey Wiemer
- Jesse Winker
- Christian Yelich
Among the most notable absences on the roster are Rowdy Tellez and Garrett Mitchell. Instead, Owen Miller, Joey Wiemer, and Jesse Winker all make the roster despite being at Triple-A Nashville at season’s end. Brandon Woodruff is the other notable absence, as he was announced as having a shoulder injury on Sunday.
The Brewers carry 11 pitchers and 15 position players for the series, but the team can change the roster up ahead of the NLDS if they win against the Diamondbacks in the three-game set.
