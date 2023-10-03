 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Brewers release NL Wild Card Series roster

Garrett Mitchell, Rowdy Tellez among notable absences

By Harrison_Freuck
/ new
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers announced their NL Wild Card Series roster on Tuesday morning.

Pitchers

  • Corbin Burnes
  • Trevor Megill
  • Wade Miley
  • Hoby Milner
  • Joel Payamps
  • Elvis Peguero
  • Freddy Peralta
  • Colin Rea
  • Abner Uribe
  • Devin Williams
  • Bryse Wilson

Catchers

  • Victor Caratini
  • William Contreras

Infielders

  • Willy Adames
  • Josh Donaldson
  • Owen Miller
  • Andruw Monasterio
  • Carlos Santana
  • Brice Turang

Outfielders

  • Mark Canha
  • Sal Frelick
  • Blake Perkins
  • Tyrone Taylor
  • Joey Wiemer
  • Jesse Winker
  • Christian Yelich

Among the most notable absences on the roster are Rowdy Tellez and Garrett Mitchell. Instead, Owen Miller, Joey Wiemer, and Jesse Winker all make the roster despite being at Triple-A Nashville at season’s end. Brandon Woodruff is the other notable absence, as he was announced as having a shoulder injury on Sunday.

The Brewers carry 11 pitchers and 15 position players for the series, but the team can change the roster up ahead of the NLDS if they win against the Diamondbacks in the three-game set.

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...