Wild Card Series Game Thread #1 - Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Dimaondbacks

The postseason starts today, and the Brewers are ready to host a Wild Card Series to start it off. After yesterday’s news, everyone is feeling a little down heading into this game, but there’s still a postseason to play. The Brewers still have home-field advantage and they’re looking to win a playoff series for the first time since 2018.

Corbin Burnes is on the mound for game one, and the Brewers have many of their regular starters in the lineup. Here are the lineups for game one. The first two games will both be on ESPN2.