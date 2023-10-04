Wild Card Series Game Thread #2: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Freddy Peralta is on the mound facing Zac Gallen as the Brewers season is on the brink of ending. Milwaukee will need to win their next two against this team in order to move on in the playoffs.

Christian Yelich starts in left field and leads off while Sal Frelick gets the start in center field. Carlos Santana starts at first and William Contreras is behind the dish. Josh onaldson also gets the start at third.

The first pitch is at 6:08 p.m. on ESPN2 and 620 WTMJ.