Brewers season comes to an end with a loss to Arizona, 5-2

The Brewers' season was on the line with Freddy Peralta on the mound facing Diamondbacks ace pitcher Zac Gallen in game two. After a tough loss in game one, this game became a win-or-go-home game in which Milwaukee failed to put up enough of a fight.

The Brewers jumped out to an early lead and looked great in the first inning for the second straight night. With the bases loaded, Sal Frelick hit a sacrifice fly that scored Christian Yelich. Willy Adames then hit an RBI single that scored Carlos Santana, giving the Crew a 2-0 lead heading into the second inning.

Freddy Peralta was dealing early, not allowing a hit until the top of the fifth, when Arizona got a run back on a solo home run from Alek Thomas, making the score 2-1. The Brewers' offense sputtered in the middle innings and couldn’t get any more threats going against Gallen.

Arizona cracked the game open with a four-run top of the sixth inning when Ketel Marte started it off with a two-RBI double with no outs. Abner Uribe was brought in to replace Peralta and allowed a run on a wild pitch and gave up an RBI single to Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Hoby Milner came in and finished off the inning, but the Diamondbacks had done their damage.

Milwaukee’s best chance to take back the game was in the bottom of the eighth when the Brewers had the bases loaded with only one out. Frelick grounded into a fielder’s choice and Adames then ended the inning with a groundout.

There was another chance in the bottom of the ninth when Josh Donaldson was hit by a pitch and Yelich doubled to put men on second and third, but again they were unable to get those runs across as William Contreras stuck out to end the game and their season.

After yet another disappointing postseason exit, the Brewers have plenty of questions heading into the offseason, including the future of Craig Counsell, whose contract is now ended with the early exit.