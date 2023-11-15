Abraham Toro sent to Oakland for minor-league pitcher

The Brewers announced the acquisition of right-handed pitcher Chad Patrick from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for infield utility man Abraham Toro.

Patrick, 25, was drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks before being traded to the Oakland A’s at the 2023 trade deadline in exchange for former Brewer Jace Peterson.

Across three seasons and five levels, Patrick has a 4.96 ERA and a 9-13 record in 42 appearances, 36 of which were starts. He finished 2023 with Triple-A Las Vegas, where he struggled with a 7.89 ERA and an 0-3 record in six appearances (five starts). He has struck out 189 batters across 176 innings, showing some swing-and-miss stuff upside.

Toro, a 2016 fifth-round pick by the Astros, was acquired by the Brewers in the Kolten Wong-Jesse Winker trade with the Mariners last offseason. Despite a strong showing in limited MLB time — .444/.524/.778 slash line with two homers, nine RBIs, and eight hits in just nine games — Toro spent most of 2023 with Triple-A Nashville. With the Sounds, he hit .291/.374/.471 with eight homers and 58 RBIs across 96 games.

With no remaining minor-league options, Toro was a non-tender candidate ahead of Friday’s deadline. Instead, the Brewers opted to give him up for a minor-league pitching option.