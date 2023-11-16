William Contreras, Devin Williams receive downballot MVP votes

Ronald Acuña Jr. was the unanimous winner of the Most Valuable Player Award in the National League (as was Shohei Ohtani in the American League), but a pair of Brewers received downballot votes.

Catcher William Contreras received 12 votes, and closer Devin Williams received one.

Contreras finished 11th in the voting with 39 points. He received three votes each for seventh, eighth and ninth place and also garnered one fifth-place vote.

The lone vote for Williams was a ninth-place vote.

A full breakdown of the voting can be viewed at BBWAA’s official website.

Contreras emerged as one of the best catchers in baseball in his first season with the Brewers. He led qualified NL catchers with a 124 wRC+ and won the Silver Slugger Award at the position. He also vastly improved his defense and led all qualified catchers with 5.4 fWAR.

Williams excelled in his first season as a full-time closer, converting 36 of 40 save opportunities while posting a 1.53 ERA and 2.66 FIP. Since debuting in 2019, he ranks second among all relievers in ERA (1.89), fourth in strikeout rate (39%), and fifth in fWAR (6.8).